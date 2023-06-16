A brand new amenity is set to bloom on Dubuque’s north side, thanks to the generosity of a local family.
The Wanderwood Gardens will include a variety of outdoor play spaces and interactive exhibits adjacent to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Project leaders are hopeful the children’s garden activity center will help get area kids into nature.
The project — on which construction begins this summer — is the brainchild and the gift of the Andy and Debi Butler family, who intend to donate the activity center to the arboretum once construction concludes in 2025.
The Butlers, who long have supported brain health initiatives in Dubuque and the region, believe providing a space for outdoor recreation will give children the brain health benefits that come from being outside.
The 2.5-acre garden will include a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including child-safe water features, walking paths and interactive villages. Some of the project’s highlights include the Canopy, a tree playset with walkways, climbing structures and slides, and Wandering Waters, an interactive water feature with a waterfall and wading stream. Additionally, plans call for a music garden, educational center and amphitheater. An event meadow will be built on the northern edge of the garden to grow native flowers and grasses. The project also will include a sensory area, and many of the garden’s 15 attractions will be accessible for visitors with disabilities.
A rose to the Butlers for dreaming up this amazing project and planting the seeds for it to blossom.
For more than 175 years, Sinsinawa Dominicans have been preachers and teachers in the tri-state area Christian faith community and have developed programming to engage local citizens with themselves, their faith and the world around them.
Known throughout the area for its beautiful Sinsinawa Mound campus, the sisters who have lived there over the years have brought lessons of faith through art, music, environmental stewardship and even food.
Founded in 1847 by Dominican Friar Samuel Mazzuchelli, the Sinsinawa branch of the Dominican sisters began with four women and a mission of preaching and teaching the Christian Gospel.
In 1966, membership of the Sinsinawa Dominicans peaked, with 1,983 sisters actively serving in the congregation. Today, a little fewer than 300 Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa remain, and the sisters have committed to selling to Dubuque-based Tricon Construction Group several buildings at Sinsinawa Mound.
Tricon plans to renovate the buildings at the Grant County, Wis., site into an active senior living community for adults 55 and older and event center. Preliminary plans call for around 115 apartments.
But the mission of the Sinsinawa Dominican sisters remains strong. The sisters will retain ownership of all the natural space around Sinsinawa Mound Center and will continue to honor the history of ecological and environmental stewardship that has been a hallmark of their sisterhood from the start. Sisters also continue to serve in 15 states and in Bolivia and Trinidad and Tobago.
For 175 years, the Sinsinawa Dominicans have taken care of the land and the people in their communities. Blessings to these women as they move toward their next chapter.
As the mercury rises, Iowans know the days of butter sculptures and deep-fried pickles can’t be far behind. Indeed, the Iowa State Fair is just two months away. So is the time-honored tradition of picking an “Iowan of the Day.”
It’s been a few years since someone from our neck of the woods got the royal fair treatment by being honored with this designation. Once again this year, 10 Iowans will be honored for their strong work ethic, loyalty to helping others and outstanding sense of Iowa pride. The winners will get overnight accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott, four tickets to that evening’s show in the Grandstand, introduction on the Bill and Anne Riley Stage, $200 and — perhaps the best perk of anyone who has trudged the huge campus — use of a golf cart all day.
The fair’s Blue Ribbon Foundation has honored “Iowans of the Day” since 1997, and in that time, just two winners hailed from Dubuque — Jane Tornblom in 1999 and Donald Bries in 2017. In fact, northeast Iowa in general has been under-represented.
Here’s a chance to change that. For information about submitting a nomination, check out the foundation’s website at blueribbonfoundation.org. Don’t delay: The deadline is July 1.