I am writing to express my great pleasure in coming upon a copy of your most-recent photographic essay about older Dubuque. Very nicely done! What amounts to a smartly designed collage actually has the effect of causing — at least this viewer — one to wish it were possible to walk those streets, study more closely the architectural features of so many finely designed buildings and say “Hello” as a time-traveler to the folks one might chance to meet while strolling along streets in the “downtown” Dubuque of what from this distance looks very much like a “story-book” place.
Collections of fine photographs have the effect of causing one to study, to imagine, to wonder about what life was like back then. As it happens, I also chanced upon a recently published integrated set of stories about certain folks, more or less important during the Civil War period — President Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and William Vandever, among others — all of whom had some noteworthy connection to Dubuque way back then. Local citizen, John Pregler, authored this set of stories. It and your most recent photographic essay about Dubuque, “Way Back When,” make for good companions during late wintery afternoons when minds and imaginations thrive in the “way back when” days of the grand city of Dubuque, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.