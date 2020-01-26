News in your town

Letter: Medicare for all could pay for itself

Tucker: Bigots run for the Senate in Alabama

Our opinion: Council code of ethics a good step

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: Sunnycrest savings a welcome reprieve

Leubsdorf: Sanders’ divisiveness could be a liability in Iowa

Jonah Goldberg: Our nation is paying for Trump’s refusal to be presidential

Letter: Dubuque should allow pets in parks

Learner: Water quality a key issue for southwest Wisconsin voters

Hanson: Energy paradoxes put Europe in precarious position

Letter: America's youth needs your help

Our opinion: Insulin bill a shining example of collaboration

Rubin: As Iowa approaches, which 2020 Democrats are best on foreign policy?