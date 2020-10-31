I could not agree more with Paul Hemmer. I look at this election is a battle for the soul our country as our individual rights are slowly deteriorating; government intrusion into our medical care, attacks on free speech and second amendment rights. Police are villainized while criminals who burn and pillage businesses are held up as “peaceful protesters.”
My vote will not go to candidates who would defund police departments while refusing to acknowledge the violent protests in … (do I need to point out?) Democrat-run cities; I’m voting for law and order, freedom and the United States I grew up in. Putting the Democrats in control across the board will guarantee further erosion of individual rights and socialism will flourish; the attack on our individual freedoms will be on steroids. Big tech companies who are already suppressing conservative ideals and shuttering the Hunter/Joe Biden scandal, even censoring the president of the United States; for all appearances the fix is in.
My vote is dedicated to my grandchildren who deserve to grow up in the same free country I grew up in. I am proudly voting for President Donald Trump, Sen. Joni Ernst, Rep. Ashley Hinson for First District Congress, Pauline Chilton for Iowa House District 99, Steve Bradley Iowa House District 58, Jennifer Smith for State Senate District 50, Harley Pothoff for Dubuque County supervisor.