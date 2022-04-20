It’s exciting to see what’s going on at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville! Reading about the master plan detailed by Go the Distance Baseball, it’s amazing what they have planned.
But I have a thought rolling around in the back of my head since last year when the White Sox and the Yankees met in the middle of the cornfields in a temporary, portable stadium. Immediately after the wildly successful game, MLB announced another one for this year and it looks like a good bet to become an annual event.
My question is, why build a temporary stadium every year? What if there was an appropriately sized, permanent stadium? Instead of one game a year, how about one a month, each of the locally favorite teams, Cubs, White Sox, Cardinals, Brewers, Twins, would play one game here a season against one of the teams with a national following like the Yankees or Red Sox.
Also, a stadium there would be a perfect place to fit in a rotation for neutral sites for hosting the College World Series or the Little League World Series. It would expand and spread the goodwill generated by last year’s game and would be an ongoing, living link, to what made baseball the National Pastime.
That’s my two cents.
And, if there was already a stadium there and a Minor League team was looking for someplace to relocate …