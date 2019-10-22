Every Sunday, I read Alan Guebert’s “Farm and Food” column in the Business section.
I appreciate that Guebert is an advocate for the family farmer. He mixes tales from his own farm experience (dairy farm in southern Illinois) with explanations of issues and concerns facing farmers today. He reminds me of my childhood on a grain and livestock farm in Johnson County, Iowa.
My deceased father began farming at an early age after the death of his older brother (his father died when he was an infant), and continued farming into his mid-80s before turning the operation over to my brother.
He was a member of the National Farmers Organization, not the Farm Bureau. He would have endorsed Guebert’s philosophy and perspective.
I have not lived on a farm for many years, although I return frequently. I read Guebert’s column to stay informed about farm policy (or the lack of it) that the current administration is proposing or ignoring.
I am continually amazed that many farmers (not my brother) do not recognize that Trump is unconcerned and uninformed about their lives and the uncertainties that they live with daily.
I am grateful that the TH runs Guebert’s column. He sheds light on the challenges farmers live with and provides a welcome bit of nostalgia for a former farm kid.