This week marked the final days in his position for a community leader known as an innovator, a compassionate educator and an all-around good and kind human being.
After 11 years at the helm of Northeast Iowa Community College, Liang Chee Wee stepped down at the end of June. He is being succeeded by Herbert Riedel, who most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala.
Wee carried out the mission of NICC, shaping its vision to reflect the challenges and changing times of higher education and workforce. Of all the impressive characteristics describing the local community college, the ability to remain nimble tops the list.
Under Wee’s leadership, and including administrators, faculty members and staff, there exists a culture and attitude that the school will be visionary, innovative, responsive, flexible and collaborative.
Further, Wee brought the credentials, the energy, the insight and the personality to be a tremendous ambassador for NICC and an asset for the college and its communities overall.
With all due respect to his predecessors as college president, Wee set a high standard for NICC. He not only empowers members of his team to be problem-solvers, but he pushes them to be problem-preventers. New students are contacted (for some, by Wee himself) to make sure things are starting out all right. A student who misses a class or two shouldn’t be surprised when the instructor or another NICC staffer checks in to see if there are issues — for example, transportation, child care and job schedules — getting in the way of education.
A salute to Dr. Wee for his shining example as a leader who cares deeply for his community. May your legacy live on.
Dubuque’s Dream Center anticipates good news this month as officials say the facility moves closer to becoming a state-accredited child care center. Founder and Executive Director Robert Kimble said the Iowa Department of Human Services is expected to approve the designation in early July.
Leaders believe the move will ensure the organization’s long-term sustainability. And that’s positive for the center, the neighborhood in which it plays a major role and the entire community.
The nonprofit center located at the corner of East 16th and White streets has continually added to its services and capacity since opening in 2013. The center provides academic support, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, particularly to low-income and working families living in Dubuque’s most impoverished neighborhoods, along with meals and transportation. The addition of a new outdoor space paved the way for it to become a licensed child care center with the state, and a $750,000 state grant early this year fueled the progress.
More than 200 area youth enjoy the Dream Center’s services, but it consistently has more than 100 children on its waiting list. Expanding its reach could have even greater dramatic impacts, and it’s already engaged with families and kids.
It’s vital that this community continue to support the forward motion of this special organization.
Speaking of keeping kids happy and healthy, legislation promoted by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., was signed into law this week, extending key funding and flexibility for schools, day cares and nonprofits to provide children with healthy meals this summer and respond to high food costs in the coming school year.
The Keep Kids Fed Act will extend flexibility for summer meals in 2022 to include options like meal delivery and grab-and-go. Additionally, it will extend school meal program administrative and paperwork flexibility through the 2022-2023 school year. And it will increase the reimbursement rate for school lunch and breakfast programs to help counter increased food costs and operating expenses for schools.
With supply-chain disruptions, soaring inflation and staffing shortages, this is no time to eliminate support for schools and nonprofits who make sure kids get healthy meals. Congress did right by kids with this legislation.
