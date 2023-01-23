One of the defining characteristics of war is chaos.

The war between Ukraine and Russia is approaching the end of its first year, and it has been horrendous and chaotic. Each side says it wants to talk about peace, but only after it has achieved “victory.” I am quite sure, however, that neither the non-negotiable terms of Ukraine or Russia will be met. However long the war lasts, it will end with negotiations.

Edward Flaherty is a retired banker living in Iowa City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, and is the secretary of Veterans For Peace Chapter 161, which includes members in Dubuque.

