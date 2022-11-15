Last week’s election wrapped up another year of endorsements by the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board. With city and school board elections on odd years, and county, state and federal elections in even years, fall is always a busy time for us.
Typically, the board interviews candidates running for public office and offers an opinion as to which ones we think would best serve local residents. Our coverage area extends to parts of 10 counties in three states, which makes for dozens of races that we report on in our news pages. But for the editorial board, we have to choose which races to consider for endorsement on our opinion page because of the time involved. Currently, the editorial board is made up of three news editors, our publisher and our associate publisher. As you can imagine, coordinating our schedules along with a candidate’s can be challenging. This year, we endorsed 10 candidates in nine races and weighed in on a ballot issue. Of the candidates we backed, all but one won. Also, while we urged people to vote no on the ballot issue, it sailed through.
Endorsements aren’t meant to predict winners — sometimes, it just works out that way. Nor do I think our endorsement plays a significant role in the outcome of races. Correlation does not imply causation, as my economist daughter would remind me.
In fact, we picked incumbents to win in every race where an incumbent was running, so if there’s a trend at work, that’s probably it. Much like the American electorate, we give some weight to incumbency.
It’s not uncommon for me to get calls, emails and letters to the editor regarding our endorsements, mainly from people who think we got it wrong. That’s understandable, and I wholeheartedly encourage people to express their views through letters to the editor. And did they ever. We ran dozens of letters about candidates over the last three months.
(And no, I don’t pick and choose which letters to run. As long as they meet our guidelines, we run them all. This year, we had to cut off elections letters about one week before the election to get the backlog of letters published, so those sent in very late didn’t make publication.)
But the criticism and backlash from readers over endorsements was stronger than ever this year. A lot of it was downright nasty. It’s a disheartening trend. I think endorsements offer a needed perspective — particularly on candidates at the local and statehouse level. But some newspapers are moving away from doing them, and I can understand why.
Newspapers controlled by Alden Global Capital — including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Boston Herald, Orlando Sentinel and San Jose Mercury News — opted not to endorse candidates for president, governor and the U.S. Senate. In the three decades that I’ve been a part of the editorial board, we have never endorsed for president. This year, we opted not to endorse in the governor’s race.
The Des Moines Register wrote only two endorsements this year — on the governor’s race and the ballot issue.
“I do think you can make the argument in many cases that (endorsements) have outlived their usefulness because of the increased polarization and the skepticism of media in general,” Carol Hunter, executive editor of Des Moines Register, told The Associated Press. “I don’t think that’s a healthy trend. But I think that’s reality.”
I think when it comes to the Dubuque Community School Board, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Dubuque City Council and some county offices, our sitting down and discussing the issues with candidates can be extremely illuminating. I believe that provides a necessary reader service. But in other races, I’m not so sure. We’ll be talking about it in the months ahead, and as always, I welcome your feedback.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com
