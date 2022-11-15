Last week’s election wrapped up another year of endorsements by the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board. With city and school board elections on odd years, and county, state and federal elections in even years, fall is always a busy time for us.

Typically, the board interviews candidates running for public office and offers an opinion as to which ones we think would best serve local residents. Our coverage area extends to parts of 10 counties in three states, which makes for dozens of races that we report on in our news pages. But for the editorial board, we have to choose which races to consider for endorsement on our opinion page because of the time involved. Currently, the editorial board is made up of three news editors, our publisher and our associate publisher. As you can imagine, coordinating our schedules along with a candidate’s can be challenging. This year, we endorsed 10 candidates in nine races and weighed in on a ballot issue. Of the candidates we backed, all but one won. Also, while we urged people to vote no on the ballot issue, it sailed through.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.