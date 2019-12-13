With respect to the article about the shortage of teachers in Wisconsin (Dec. 9). It is interesting that there was no discussion of wages or other incentives to attract people to the industry. The article simply states a problem and offers no solutions.
One solution I suggest would be for Wisconsin to allow
license holders from other states, especially neighboring states, to simply transfer their license to a Wisconsin approved certificate.
I hold licenses in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. In Illinois and Iowa, I can teach numerous subjects and grade levels from K-12, but in Wisconsin I can only hold a general education certification from K-5th grade. The reason being is because I did not attend a Wisconsin approved training program.
I suppose holding an MBA and a Master of Arts in teaching along with having years of experience in the real world that can be shared with students does not compare to what I could learn in a Wisconsin program.
Also, consider that people who teach are forced to attend professional development continuously no matter how well educated or experienced, and their work is micro managed to the point of insanity.
Take away some of the six-figure wasted administrative salaries and offer teachers more.