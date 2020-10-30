This weekend, most Americans will get just what they didn’t want: An extra hour of 2020.
Yes, Nov. 1 marks the annual occasion in which we all try to remember how to reset the clock on our vehicle’s dashboard, the microwave, the coffeemaker, the stove, and every other device that doesn’t automatically update. It’s time to “fall back,” as they say. Daylight saving time is about to end, setting off our biannual changing-of-the-clocks ritual.
All across the land people will ask themselves, why do we do this again?
It’s a good question. New studies suggest that beyond being a change without much positive impact, messing with our sleep cycles is a downright bad idea.
What if we just opted out of daylight saving time? Alternatively, we could stick with so-called daylight saving time all the time, and never go back to regular time. Either way, what if we just stopped switching back and forth?
Daylight saving time is, after all, something of a myth. There really isn’t any saving of daylight. We just move the time of day a little bit so we might enjoy more time outdoors before sunset. Which, if you like that, would be a vote for springing forward and then never falling back again the first Sunday of November.
It would be one thing if there were economic or energy savings in daylight saving time. But there is none. In 2005, before daylight saving time was extended by three weeks to save more of whatever it is we’re supposed to be saving, the Department of Energy released a detailed report.
Department of Energy officials noted that, while people use less energy (household lights) when there’s evening daylight, exactly the same amount of daylight was pulled from the morning, requiring more household lighting then. Aren’t government workers smart?! But Congress was enamored of the idea, and went ahead and extended it anyway.
So here we are, plodding along through another change of the clocks, even though it saves no daylight and no energy.
Even worse, daylight saving time isn’t a zero sum game.
The impact can be seen in all sorts of circumstances, and the effects are always detrimental — largely related to the disruption in the sleep cycle. The concerns raised are so great, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine last month called for ending the practice of moving clocks forward and back.
The academy’s research showed serious health risks associated with the time change transition, including increased prevalence of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes.
A study at the University of Colorado Boulder found vehicular fatalities increased by nearly 6% during week of the time change in spring when we lose an hour of sleep.
Medical errors was another factor the American Academy of Sleep Medicine pointed toward, noting an 18% uptick of such errors during the same time span.
A study by the Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology and Economics found a strong correlation between the time shift and students scoring lower on standardized tests.
It’s time for federal legislation to end this practice.
The European Parliament in 2019 voted to abolish daylight savings, but the pandemic has put implementation of the proposal on hold. Some 32 states in the U.S. have proposed similar legislation.
It would have been nice had Congress acted on this before now — no one would complain about one less hour of 2020. Here’s hoping for change in 2021.