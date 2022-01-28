Do I support vaccinating my grandchildren? Do I support in-class learning? Making personal decisions gets even harder when some health care professionals disagree on vaccinations and educators disagree on learning.
Pick an issue and there are disagreements and varied opinions. This is leaving people confused, stuck and even at risk for making poor decisions and living with unfavorable outcomes.
I am encouraged by the growing movement to teach people, especially our children, how to think versus what to think. Four dimensions of discernment can help us make decisions.
Length. Is the decision good for just today or will it be good tomorrow? How far into the future will the decision be relevant and have positive outcomes?
Depth. What are the roots of a certain position? Where does the idea come from? What are the foundational beliefs and values that hold up the idea?
Circumference. Is the decision good for only me or my group of people? To what extent is the decision also good for my neighborhood and larger community?
Height. Does the decision rely on the wisdom of people, or does it extend higher and include the wisdom of God?
Each of us will face many decisions this year. We’ll also have opportunities to help others with the decisions they are facing. In addition to sharing our opinions, let’s join the movement to help people learn how to think for themselves. Being diligent about discernment can produce a harvest of good decisions and favorable outcomes.