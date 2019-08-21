It seems that every time there is a shooting, the first thing we hear is take away all guns and this will stop. How far from the truth is that?
For more than 30 years, our children have been introduced and indoctrinated on the so-called glory of violence. They see this in video games, movies and TV shows. A lot of these advocate shootings, drugs, rapes, bombs, control of others, etc.
Not once have I heard or read anything on how to quell the industries from glamorizing so much
violence. It seems to be all for profits.
This video game industry last year made $70 billion and the movie industry $35 billion. Congress, let’s not blame gun owners and take away our rights under the Second Amendment.
We need better laws that will help protect people from those who make threats, be it in person, in their writings or the internet. Laws that will help people with mental conditions or other medical problems.
Let’s have laws that we can use to help those in need before they can do harm to others.