RURAL AMERICA — A recent email from a friend was short and simple. “I hope you had a peasant Thanksgiving.” Amazing what a dropped letter can do. It wasn’t peasant, however it was pleasant enough, reading Kerouac in front of a warm fire, Luna curled up at my side while I munched on a turkey wrap, in a nod to the day, while G.F. Handel’s magnificent, and complete, “Messiah” played softly in the background.

A week or so back was what we call the “winter solstice,” something to do with the angle of the earth toward the sun changing, adding a bit more daylight to each day or, as I like to think, stealing the darkness. Humans have known this particular bit of science astronomy for thousands of years which, to me, is astounding. I rather like the cold and dark this time of year. Again, my friend Handel, when the bass sings, “For behold, as darkness shall cover the earth.” Sublime stuff.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

