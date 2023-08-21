While everyone was worried about gas stoves and other household appliances, they weren’t watching what the other hand was doing: speeding up the ban on incandescent lightbulbs.

The incandescent lightbulb has been on its deathbed since 2007 and officially breathed its last breath on August 1. The rule was initially issued under the George W. Bush administration, sparking plenty of controversies to merit several postponements. Donald Trump rolled it back. But thanks to an administration focused on climate change, President Joe Biden made it official. It is now illegal to manufacture and/or sell standard incandescent bulbs, which have been used since 1879.

Walker is a policy analyst for the American Consumer Institute. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.