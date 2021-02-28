Victor Davis Hanson claims he’s a classicist, which I suspect means he manufactures “alternative facts” to support his various musings.
He mistakenly claims Chief Justice Roberts declined to be involved in former President Trump’s second impeachment case. Actually, Roberts was neither required nor invited to participate. Since Trump was no longer president, the Senate Pro Tempore Leahy handled the process (quite well, too).
In a later piece, Hanson asserts the Mueller investigation was not successful due to its lack of evidence or such. Though many contacts with Russian officials were established, Mueller believed the Justice Department policy would not allow charges against a sitting president. After Attorney General Barr misrepresented the case in public, saying there was no collusion or obstruction, Mueller tried to correct the record belatedly. Later, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to convict Trump, which let him stay in office, but is a long way from proving innocence.
Unfortunately, Hanson’s “editorials” are quite lengthy and filled with various misrepresentations, exaggerations and fictions. I am unable to list all of them here. I implore the TH to either add corrections or disclaimers, or, better yet, let Jonah Goldberg or other conservative voices provide actual fact-based opinion pieces in a traditional, non-classical fashion.