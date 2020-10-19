Recently, an anonymous person wrote to several Catholic supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden that to vote for Biden was a mortal sin due to the Democratic Party’s stand on abortion. I find this concept to be a narrow view of Catholic teachings.
The Catholic Church is indeed anti-abortion but that is but one piece of our pro-life belief. Pro-life being the valuing of life from conception to death. If one adheres to this belief, neither party is fully acceptable according to Catholic beliefs. Definitely pro abortion is against Catholic belief but so is:
1) Imprisoning children after taking them from their immigrant parents.
2) Filing an executive order to stop payroll taxes that would bankrupt Social Security by 2023, according to the Social Security Administration.
3) Objectifying women.
4) taking the offhand attitude toward the pandemic that has killed over 200,000 people of “it is what it is.”
Given this, I find it amazing that many Catholics stand up and proclaim Donald Trump a pro-life advocate.
I as a Catholic feel that the anonymous writer stating that voting Democrat is a mortal sin should read his Bible and pay more attention to the entire teachings of the Catholic Church (Pope Benedict and Pope Francis state this is not true). Neither party is truly pro life, but we as Catholics must still vote for one or the other, and I recommend that each of you look at the totality of where each candidate stands, not just one issue.