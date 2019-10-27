Recently, the Dubuque Community School administration announced the addition of several more police officers for our schools.
Certainly a propaganda effort to show the public that it is interested in the safety of our students, but there’s absolutely no evidence that putting armed police in schools is fixing the problems in schools.
In fact, the research shows just the opposite. Instead, the administration needs to look at things such as rethinking disciplinary measures, restorative justice programs and rethinking suspension policies that drive students out of school.
Alex Vitale, associate professor of sociology at Brooklyn College, tells us that we don’t need nicer school police, better-trained school police, nor school police to be mentors to young people. We need to eliminate school policing altogether and, instead, place those funds into securing more guidance counselors and school social workers.
Editor’s note: The author is a former Dubuque School Board member (1980-83) and former professor of education and psychology at the University of Dubuque.