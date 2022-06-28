In every area of our lives, money is being taken from our families to pay for policies that are not in line with common-sense Iowa values. From gas to groceries, we are picking up the check for this administration’s policies pushed by the far left. These policies advance the crisis at our border, the surge of crime and human-trafficking, supply-chain issues and more, while simultaneously draining our wallets taking food off our tables and out of the mouths of our families. Any farm in our area, or for that matter, any given family, could not survive if we managed our affairs as this administration does.
What Iowa’s 2nd congressional district needs, what Iowans need, is a representative who listens, follows-up on, and acts on what her constituents are saying about how our tax revenues should be spent. Ashley Hinson is this representative. She knows from having led town hall meetings in all 20 counties of her district, what Iowans deserve, and has consistently fought to deliver it. A true representative of the people, she consistently followed up on questions posed to her in those town hall meetings, giving equal voice to those who are politically opposed to her. In her first congressional term, she fought to ensure our taxpayer dollars were spent wisely and for our safety. She has proven this in her first year in office, which is why I will be voting for her reelection this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.