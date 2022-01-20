Last year, Tesla increased electric vehicle deliveries 87%, and plans to double production each year. GM announced plans by 2035 to sell only electric vehicles. Increased rates of electric vehicles deliveries will affect and/or eliminate millions of workers in our hydrocarbon economy. We often hear this “reassuring” response, “Well, it will take a long time to affect me.” History agrees — it does take time, quickly when a factory closes in a small community.
I suggest businesses, consumers and workers have a shared responsibility to bear the cost of efforts to regain U.S. competitive edge in the global economy. Return on investments, economic and improved quality of life will come from money now being spent for public subsistence, unemployment compensation and cost of incarcerations. This message is too easily rejected, driven by our instinctive human desires, and “political need” to create quick-and-easy solutions, using and/or rejecting money. Too often with small or no long-term impact on root causes of issues; sooner or later, creating inflation.
History and media depict ominous images — loss of local industry, human despair, lack of trust within communities, loss of hope, mental illness, protests, addictions, suicide, and incarceration. I find myself trying to avoid watching or hearing these images — hoping to remain safe and secure, like a Roman citizen satisfied with “bread and circus.” My words are ominous, and self-incriminating.
What actions are you taking to minimize negative impacts of seeking “quick return” that result in creative destruction of essential industries?