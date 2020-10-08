The removal of a statue will not remove what happened over 100 years ago. Everyone needs to learn how to live with history, and just work at making a better world today.
It’s like 9/11. It was very bad, but we must work to move on while we remember the past. You cannot change what happened years ago, but you can help the future: go after the sex traffickers, or follow the money that is supporting the demonstrators that are looting and destroying.
Someone is supplying support for louder actions.
If the researcher needs to work on something, it should be something that will help the future.
My feelings are that the college board has no backbone.
It’s a good college, and most people look at its progress, not its founder’s past. Don’t worry about yesterday, just use today wisely.