Efforts by Iowa lawmakers to put in place protections for mobile home owners fared better than they did two years ago.
Marginally.
In the 2020 session, lawmakers coalesced some bipartisan support, got buy-in from stakeholders and still couldn’t get legislation passed.
This year, with renewed efforts, a bill became law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week. The legislation is a step in the right direction. If this is the first step on a pathway toward reform, then we’ll praise the results as Step 1. If this is all the ground the Legislature hopes to gain, then the effort is disappointing.
Lawmakers began efforts to strengthen protections for mobile home residents in Iowa after an out-of-state company bought up mobile home parks in 2019 and quickly raised the rent. Dubuque-area lawmakers, including Reps. Lindsay James, Shannon Lundgren and Chuck Isenhart and Sens. Carrie Koelker and Pam Jochum, set aside partisan differences and worked together in their respective caucuses two years ago to negotiate amenable language to promote the legislation’s passage. They talked with people in the manufactured homes industry to ensure that the legislation wouldn’t impede their ability to do business. And several residents of the Table Mound Mobile Home Park traveled to the state Capitol, along with other manufactured-home residents, and pleaded with lawmakers to move the measures forward.
Yet those efforts failed to get enough support to become law.
Until now. While those lobbying for this effort say the measure isn’t the legislation they hoped for, it’s better than no movement at all. (Clearly most Democrats didn’t think so, given that most voted against it.)
The biggest concern and motivation for the legislation was to stop private equity from moving in and gouging Iowans with soaring rents. And this legislation does nothing to halt that practice.
But the new law will bring about some incremental change. The notice period for increasing the rent will move from 60 to 90 days. Had it capped the frequency or the amount of increases, that would have been far more meaningful. But this is the legislation that lawmakers could get passed.
Some positive changes in the new law include:
- Providing tenants 12 months of legal protection against retaliation — just as apartment dwellers have from landlords.
- Giving mobile home owners a pathway to remedy a lack of essential services — somewhere to turn if the water is turned off.
- Defining “rent” to include utilities with increases subject to the same notification period.
Dubuque-area lawmakers had their sights set on reform when they took up this mantle on behalf of constituents three years ago. While it’s positive that this year didn’t leave mobile home owners completely empty-handed, more work lies ahead to bring true reform to this industry.
