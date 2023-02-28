The TH Jan. 6 article “Report: Dubuque’s Black heritage extensive, little known” made me realize that, despite being a lifelong Dubuquer, I knew little about our past. It also made me aware of how little my education had taught me about race.
I did know slavery was bad, and that after the Civil War, Black people couldn’t use White restrooms, eat at White lunch counters, or even walk on a sidewalk if a White person approached. Sadly I’d been oblivious to the Civil Rights Movement — I’d wrongly believed it didn’t pertain to me. My generation had been very poorly educated — truth, as we knew it, often wasn’t truth at all.
That realization was reinforced several weeks ago when someone on TV asserted that the U.S. economy was built on the backs of slaves.
Recommended for you
When the interviewer sarcastically replied, “Oh really?” it seemed worth checking out. I discovered that, prior to the Civil War, cotton truly was king. By the start of the war, southern cotton comprised about 79% of the world’s supply. It powered U.S. banking, shipping and textile looms both in the northern states and England. Plantation owners represented the highest concentration of millionaires in the U.S.
Because cotton was so labor-intensive, even after the Civil War former enslavers found ways to coerce freed Blacks to work for them for little or no pay. Brutality was still the order of the day. Beatings, lynchings, dismemberments and burnings remained common.
In 1918, an innocent Black man was lynched in retaliation for the shooting of a plantation owner — a crime he had nothing to do with. When his wife, Mary Turner, threatened to involve the law, at eight months pregnant she was stripped, hung upside down over a fire.
When one of the perpetrators slit open her belly and the baby fell out and began to cry, he ground the infant’s head into the dirt with his boot. Similar atrocities weren’t uncommon. Lynchings were advertised so folks could bring picnic lunches and watch.
Critical Race Theory is another idea that most of us seem to be quite uninformed about. A couple was interviewed on TV several weeks ago and asked what they disliked most about this country. The man immediately replied, “CRT.” When the interviewer asked him to explain what that meant, the man admitted he didn’t know. Since that term is being constantly used as an excuse to not teach genuine history in classrooms, I checked out the definition. According to the American Bar Association, Critical Race Theory “critiques how social construction and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers.”
Whites have often been savvy enough to realize that education is empowerment. It was against the law to teach slaves to read. Even following the Civil War, schools for Black children were either inferior or non-existent. When the Brown v. the Topeka Board of Education ruling occurred in 1954, southern states either ignored it or circumvented the law. Prince Edward County (Va.), for example, ended the collection of property taxes and diverted the money on hand into an account to set up private schools for White children only — resulting in public schools being closed and about 2,700 Black children deprived of an education for five years. When the situation was finally resolved, it was too late for many of them to catch up. As late as 1963, not one White child attended school with Black children in South Carolina, Alabama or Mississippi. One legislator remarked, “I’d rather see my children burned in an oven than attend school with Blacks.”
By the time schools actually complied with integration orders, our economy was quickly moving from industry to technology. Many of those who had been deprived of a decent education were left unprepared to compete in the job market. Not surprisingly, those areas of the U.S. that fought integrated schools the hardest ended up being places plagued by more poverty and poorer health for both Whites and Blacks.
Despite efforts to prohibit African Americans from learning, our country has greatly benefited from the contributions of our Black predecessors. The TH recently featured an article on George Washington Carver, who made extraordinary contributions to agriculture.
Frederick Jones developed the first refrigerated trucks. Daniel Hale Williams performed the world’s first successful heart surgery in 1893.
Charles Drew was a pioneer in preservation of blood plasma paving the way for the Red Cross. The list is endless. Approximately 54,000 Blacks gave their lives in U.S. wars.
All of this is to say that Black History and White history are inextricable. Together, they comprise U.S. history.
We have an obligation to learn about and own our past — both the triumphs and the mistakes. Owning our history isn’t about guilt. But it implies the necessity of doing what we can to make things right. We have a long way to go.
The Feb. 5, 2021, Ames Tribune ran an opinion piece about Dubuque titled “A City Along the Mississippi Seeks to Defeat Hate” by Walter Suza.
He wrote, “We start by owning the truth that we have a role in the suffering of Black people. We don’t dismiss their resentment for wrongs done to them. We avoid blaming or shaming them for speaking about their suffering. We strive to right the wrongs.”
Harrington is a retired teacher living in Dubuque County. She has three daughters, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She has been a volunteer at Dubuque Dream Center for the past six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.