The TH Jan. 6 article “Report: Dubuque’s Black heritage extensive, little known” made me realize that, despite being a lifelong Dubuquer, I knew little about our past. It also made me aware of how little my education had taught me about race.

I did know slavery was bad, and that after the Civil War, Black people couldn’t use White restrooms, eat at White lunch counters, or even walk on a sidewalk if a White person approached. Sadly I’d been oblivious to the Civil Rights Movement — I’d wrongly believed it didn’t pertain to me. My generation had been very poorly educated — truth, as we knew it, often wasn’t truth at all.

Harrington is a retired teacher living in Dubuque County. She has three daughters, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She has been a volunteer at Dubuque Dream Center for the past six years.

