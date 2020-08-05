In response to Victor Davis Hanson’s editorial “This revolution isn’t the ’60s,” (July 30), I couldn’t agree more.
For example, “The war on poverty” is vastly different from “The war on drugs.” For those of you unfamiliar, the war on poverty created social programming such as Job corps, Peace corps, Social Security and Upward Bound, of which I was a part. If you receive any assistance from Medicare or Medicaid, again thank Lyndon Johnson and his “Great Society.”
Coined in 1971 by Richard Nixon, the war on drugs has been widely understood as a marginal war against the poor, seeing how even then, the “moral majority” was not afraid to “run for the shelter of mother’s little helper.” The war on drugs was declared a failure in 2011, thus ending a bloated
$51 billion annual budget. Though trillions of dollars have been spent on “The Great Society,” we still have poverty.
It’s true, for all the liberal, as well as conservative initiatives, our country is still plagued by institutionalized racism, poverty and addiction. I’m glad you woke up Victor Hanson, this is not the ’60s and Martin Luther King Jr.’s revolution. For every institution that attempted to make race “incidental”, there was another reminding Blacks of their place.
Now it is 2020 and the youth are embracing the revolution of Malcolm X. “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”