There are a lot of angry feelings being directed right now at people who have made a stand to protest the restrictions being imposed on their civil liberties due to COVID-19.
Words like selfish, entitled, short-sighted and self-absorbed are used to describe individuals who resent the inconveniences the virus is inflicting on their daily lives and who aren’t afraid to say something about it.
I get it. It does seem selfish to have a problem with not being able to gather with friends, go out to eat, engage in sports, or participate in the many activities that we, as social creatures enjoy doing, in order to save lives.
Most of us would agree it is a minor price to pay to have our civil rights and liberties curbed for the time being in order to support the greater good of humanity. Those who don’t seem willing to make these small sacrifices to protect the sanctity of life do seem arrogant and self-entitled.
I don’t know about you, but what I resent is having people use the excuse that their constitutional rights —primarily the right to peacefully assemble — are being violated in order to justify the demonstrations.
It seems to me that these people are merely upset about infringements being imposed on leisure activities— not that they have deep-seated concerns about their ability to practice their First Amendment rights.
So far as I know, I still have the right to express my opinions, practice the religion of my choice, and sign a petition. I even still have the right to peacefully gather in groups — it just has to be via technology for the time being.
Ironically, these rights mean that I could, if I so chose, engage in protesting government actions. The fact that these protests are taking place simply enforces that our First Amendment rights are still alive and well.
So if you’re going to protest, do it honestly. Truthfully, you might get a bit more empathy that way. As Australian comedian Jim Jeffries says in one of his political bits, “There’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘I like something. Don’t take it away from me.’”
And while acknowledging this to be true, Jeffries also goes on to say that this doesn’t give people the right to use faulty logic and self-righteous arguments to justify their desire to have something that they want, particularly when it is at the expense of others.
Now I’ll leave you with this final argument: The government expects us to willingly curb some of our rights and liberties to help protect innocent lives from this virus. Most of us are agreeable to this; we feel we are making sacrifices for the greater good of humanity.
So why are we willing to do this for COVID-19, but not for other issues that threaten innocent lives? If you are wondering where I’m going with this — yes, I am asking you to think about gun control.
The right to bear arms is protected in our Constitution, but access to guns threatens lives on a regular basis. Yet whenever we are forced to think about this issue after a tragedy occurs, nothing changes. The primary reason these conversations go nowhere is our Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Yes, this is a right, but why are we so unwilling to curb this right in any way when it has endangered lives?
I don’t think there is a clear cut answer here, and I am not advocating that we take all guns away. I do think we need to deeply assess our values and priorities; and we need to critically analyze any calls to action.