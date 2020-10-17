I don’t always vote for Democrats, but I am voting for Dave Baker for Dubuque County supervisor. He has proven himself to a be a person that is open-minded and willing to work for his constituents, even when the road to success may seem unlikely. Despite strong opposition, Dave led the way for UTVs/ATVs to be able explore Dubuque County. A year later, and there have been no major issues, and many people have taken advantage of the new opportunity, and many local residents and businesses have benefited. Dave has earned my vote and he deserves yours, too.

