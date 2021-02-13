If I am seen as an anomaly, no one recognizes the humanity in me.
In 1981, my baby sister and I boarded a Greyhound bus and left Chicago to live with my aunt in Sioux City, Iowa. Our parents were divorcing.
I was a sixth-grader, a Black girl leaving what appeared to be a stable (yet was abusive) middle-class home. I had terrible anxiety and was overly protective of my 4-year-old sister. We adapted to a new way of living in a town that I’d later learn didn’t want my aunt’s Black family there any more than I wanted to be there. I was happy to live in a place of normalcy, yet I was nervous at the same time entering an all White school.
The school district suggested to my aunt that she send me to the West side of town. Just about every Black person knows when a White establishment is advising other options, it’s a way of saying “You’re not welcome here.” The school district encouraged my aunt to send me to the “Black” part of town, and she refused. Because of course, the schools in our middle-class area were better. We lived next door to the police chief, who had an in-ground pool, and the kids were able to swear with the adults, for God’s sake. Oh to be a kid that would love to have that privilege back home: Rock Star status! We were considered “nice” people, not like the others.
Our entire Black existence is a thorn in someone’s side. We desire what everyone else may desire, peace of mind, a stable home, healthy families and respect. How is it that we still have to have a racism conversation 156 years after slaves were freed? Why is it we have to teach our children how to conduct themselves if a police officer approaches them? Why do we have to constantly fight to be fairly represented in the boardrooms, court rooms, school rooms, on television, radio and in Hollywood? How is it that there’s more Black and Brown people in the prison systems than there are anywhere else in America? Honestly, when I watch the ID channel crime shows, it has a totally different picture of who really should be populating the prison and there is far more White crime than there is Black crime. Because statistically speaking, the country is predominantly White. The numbers don’t add up.
Systemic racism is an invisible barrier, and only one side knows how the rules work. In 1992, the aftermath of a not guilty verdict sent rioters in the streets of America, especially Los Angeles, the victim of police brutality, Rodney King, was seen on television saying “Can’t we all just get along?” I ask the question today, during Black history month 2021, can we get along? We could if we realized that moving forward can’t happen until Black Lives Matter is part of All Lives Matter.
But first, realize that a Black woman, Black man or Black child from Chicago is not the problem. The denial of Black spaces and Black progression is the problem that will never go away no matter how many hate filled imaginations exist.
I like to always quote one of my favorites, John Lennon: “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” People would be surprised how awesome the world could be once we all can see that collective thought and love is the way, the truth and the light.