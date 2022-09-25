As an elected official who has been part of the election process many times as a county trustee, school board member, county supervisor and a current Soil and Water Commissioner, I put my trust in the free and fair election process. When you lose an election, you are to accept the results.

With all the mistrust in our election process in this country, how can we ever have another fair election in 2022 and beyond if we are unwilling to accept the results of the election? Two years after our last election, there has been no valid proof, only theories, that the election was stolen.

