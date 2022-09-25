As an elected official who has been part of the election process many times as a county trustee, school board member, county supervisor and a current Soil and Water Commissioner, I put my trust in the free and fair election process. When you lose an election, you are to accept the results.
With all the mistrust in our election process in this country, how can we ever have another fair election in 2022 and beyond if we are unwilling to accept the results of the election? Two years after our last election, there has been no valid proof, only theories, that the election was stolen.
I would like to challenge all of our local, state and federal elected officials to state in an editorial to newspapers in your district where they stand on the election process in this country. Many of you have been elected many times using the same election process and no one has ever questioned that the process was unfair as long as you won. The election process is now only questioned when someone loses.
So anyone who is running for a public election on Nov. 8, 2022, I challenge you to tell the public your view on whether our elections have been and will continue to be free and fair. I hope voters will look for your response and vote accordingly.
My name is on the ballot, and I support our election process. So if you lose, accept the results and don’t blame the election process.
