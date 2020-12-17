I’m going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. I believe he is a pathological liar who does not know the difference between truth and lies. The man cannot tell the truth, but he combines it with being a narcissist — at a level I don’t think this country has ever seen. Donald Trump is such a narcissist that Barack Obama looks at him and goes, “Dude, what is your problem?”
Don’t take my word for it, because the words in the previous sentences were uttered by the same man Donald Trump personally asked to argue the Texas lawsuit to overturn the election results in four battleground states at the Supreme Court, Ted Cruz. How did the man that has such a low opinion of Donald Trump respond? Perhaps — “Sir, there would be no greater honor than representing you before the highest court in the land to secure your rightful victory in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
Honestly, I don’t know what Ted Cruz said when he agreed to argue the case, but I am sure that is what Donald Trump heard. Ted Cruz is just one example of the many conservative, small-government, anti-Russian, states’ rights Republicans that have turned to the Donald Side. As Donald Trump reportedly, so wrongly and inappropriately, asked while overlooking a field of fallen heroes’ tombstones in the Arlington National Cemetery, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”