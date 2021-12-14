Judging by the number of people who made purchases last week during our one-day book sale, I think people are eager to snap up local gifts that are in stock.
Good news: We’ve got another gift in stock, hot off the press. “The ’70s Vol. 2: 1975-79” is finally here.
The latest book in our “Life in Dubuque” series was due to be in readers’ hands two months ago. But our printer experienced the same challenges as so many other businesses — problems related to COVID-19 protocols, supply-chain issues and workforce staffing shortages.
The book’s arrival was delayed for weeks. But I’m happy to say it’s now in stock here at Eighth and Bluff streets, and it looks fantastic.
I had almost forgotten how totally over-the-top excited we all got about the bicentennial in 1976. If you’re a woman my age, and you didn’t play Betsy Ross in some production that year, you weren’t trying very hard. My favorite thing of 1976 was the painted fire hydrants. People around Dubuque showed off their creativity and turned every fire hydrant into a different work of art — from Raggedy Ann to Yogi Bear to psychedelic flowers. I remember riding around town with my parents admiring them all. A forerunner to today’s murals, perhaps.
Leave it to Dubuque to have what was probably the only Catholic sister in the country to ever become mayor. My aunt was a Franciscan sister, and many sisters taught at Holy Ghost when I was a kid, so I grew up with a real reverence for women religious. Sister Carolyn Farrell took the helm of city leadership in 1977, and the TH shot in this book of her and her campaign staff is priceless.
With the disco era in full swing, the fashions alone on display in this book are worth checking out.
I also love a shot of albums for sale at Stampfer’s record shop under the watchful eye of the knowledgeable Roma Heer. I happen to live with someone who today scours vintage shops for just such albums. Who knew vinyl would have such a resurgence? Probably because we all like opportunities to grasp a piece of nostalgia. And that’s exactly what we have in this book — 240 pages of nostalgia.
By the way, see if you can find the district court judge who appears on the cover of the book as a little kid. (Hint: Not my husband.)
If you need a Christmas gift for anyone who lived in Dubuque in the 1970s, we’ve got just the present.