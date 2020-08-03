What if I told you that the watermelon rinds, onion peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps you throw in the trash contribute to climate change?
Unfortunately, it’s true. It’s estimated that one-third of food produced for us around the world gets thrown in the trash — that’s
1.3 billion tons per year. Holy Toledo, right?
In 2017 the Iowa Department of Natural Resources set out to find what Iowans were throwing away, by studying different landfills throughout Iowa. Our very own landfill was one of those in that study. In Dubuque, they pulled trash from random trucks coming in from our community. What they found was that 31% of the trash coming in was organic — food scraps, clothes and leather. The next leading item found in our trash was paper at 25%, a recyclable.
Yes, you read that right. More than 50% of our trash coming into our landfill is compostable or recyclable. But how does this relate to climate change? I’m glad you asked.
Once buried, a bacteria called Methanosarcina barkeri, M. barkei for short, start eating at the organics and paper (Staley et al, 2011). And like us, what goes in, must come out. Unlike us though, this happens under anaerobic respiration, which produces methane gas. Methane is approximately 30 times more effective at trapping heat in our atmosphere over a 100-year period than carbon dioxide (epa.gov).
So how does the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency and the City of Dubuque combat this issue and reduce food scraps coming into the landfill?
Composting is offered through the City of Dubuque trash service. Yard waste and food scraps — excluding meat and dairy, which brings the critters — are collected in small green bins. You may have seen them around town. This goes in a separate pile where through aerobic respiration (with oxygen) this waste breaks down into what I like to call Black Gold because all the wonderful nutrients that come from food. I mean it is what we eat!
And if you can believe it, this service is only $1 a month. Yes, for $12 a year you can help reduce your carbon footprint, help the City of Dubuque with their Climate Action Plan, and help our landfill not only utilize the space wisely, but help our environment.
I like to believe even our small actions, collectively, can make a huge difference.