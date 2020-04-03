The old adage about a grey cloud with a silver lining certainly applies during our current pandemic. While being isolated and using good hygiene to reduce the exposure to the virus, our citizens are still trying to help one another in any way possible.
Today’s news about the free pizza competition to encourage completion of the census count is yet another example of local generosity. Mike Meyer, owner of East Dubuque’s Other Side restaurant, is maintaining a take-out business while supporting community. His way of showing solidarity with quick responses to the 2020Census.gov website, will help report accurate population.
Hats off to our local businesses, teachers and volunteers who share with donations and time. Food, hand sanitizer, masks and transportation are given generously. Many thanks to all of you. I know I will remember this good will next time I shop.