In the Shelby v. Holder decision in 2013, Chief Justice Roberts of the Supreme Court ended preclearance, the section of the Voting Rights Act that required counties and states with a history of voter suppression, to “clear” changes in their election laws with the federal government.
When Roberts denied Congress’ power to reauthorize Section 5 of the VRA, he disregarded an extensive record that supported the reauthorization, instead relying on his own analysis; “50 years later, things have changed dramatically … voter turnout and registration rates now approach parity. Blatant discrimination [in the context of voting is rare] And minority candidates hold office at unprecedented levels.”
Soon after, states started dismantling the progress Roberts highlighted, closing polls and passing election laws that today don’t just disenfranchise Black voters, but many White voters, men, women, young and old.
Roberts ignored precedent and protocol in the Shelby case. He failed to identify or apply a standard of review, (standard procedure in constitutional law cases) and he refused to respect Congress’ exercise of its legislative power, which is protocol — especially in cases about civil and or fundamental rights like the right to vote.
In the current post-Shelby era with three Trump-appointed justices, the SCOTUS continues to apply this anti-precedent anti-protocol approach to constitutional interpretation, substituting the justices’ own ideas about how cases get reviewed and what the law is. This approach is a threat to democracy in this country, for everybody.
In 2021, Brnovich v. DNC, challenged Section 2 of the VRA — the only remaining enforcement mechanism in operation. Like Roberts in Shelby, Justice Alito substituted his own analytical framework for precedent when writing for the court. That case did not eviscerate Section 2, but indeed threatened it. Next term, Alabama will challenge Section 2 head on.
In 2022, the court broke abruptly from 50 years of precedent, overturning the right to abortion care for women in Dobbs v. Women’s Family Health. This left the power of abortion regulation to states, and transferred health care decisions from families to GOP politicians bent on outlawing necessary medical access for not only those who want abortions, also but for many women trying to have kids. The language in Dobbs made it clear that this anti-precedent approach may soon put additional rights on the chopping block.
Then 2023 brought Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and UNC, where the court overturned long held precedent allowing the consideration of race (and gender) in elite university admissions, something courts have upheld since the late 1970s. SCOTUS did nothing to limit legacy, athlete and donor admissions in universities.
Individually, these cases may not seem directly tied to democracy in the United States but each one makes maintaining a democratic system where men and women of all races and creeds can participate more difficult and less likely. Access to education and jobs, lifesaving health care (you can’t participate in a democracy if you are dead), and the right to vote are all markers of a healthy democratic society.
For example, it’s true the VRA was designed to enfranchise Black voters excluded under Jim Crow, but in today’s polarized political environment the VRA ensures access for many White voters, women, youth, and the disabled and elderly.
It is convenient to think that if civil rights and abortion end for Blacks it is of little concern to middle class White men, but an erosion of rights for Blacks and women is guaranteed to impact White men in America too, as it paves the way to an autocracy, dictatorship, or fascist regime under which none of us will have rights or access to democracy.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.