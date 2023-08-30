Editorial cartoon
In the Shelby v. Holder decision in 2013, Chief Justice Roberts of the Supreme Court ended preclearance, the section of the Voting Rights Act that required counties and states with a history of voter suppression, to “clear” changes in their election laws with the federal government.

When Roberts denied Congress’ power to reauthorize Section 5 of the VRA, he disregarded an extensive record that supported the reauthorization, instead relying on his own analysis; “50 years later, things have changed dramatically … voter turnout and registration rates now approach parity. Blatant discrimination [in the context of voting is rare] And minority candidates hold office at unprecedented levels.”

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

