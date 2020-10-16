I was appalled to see a mural of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg going up in Dubuque. A city that is 78% Catholic who understand a halo to be a sign of holiness, drawn on someone who is far from saintly, is deplorable. She voted for abortion at all stages of gestation and voted in favor of same sex marriages. The Bible and Jesus’s teachings tell me both of these are wrong. Why then would she be depicted as someone worthy of veneration?
Young girls should strive for values like those of Amy Coney Barrett, rather than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The values I treasure are as a Christian and a Catholic.