The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “the people and their elected representatives” in each state should decide how to handle abortion.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Iowa’s 3.15 million citizens could get together and come to a decision that suits everyone? Or, at the very least, if our representatives would follow what the majority wants?
Fat chance. In 2018, a Republican-controlled Legislature passed the draconian “heartbeat bill,” which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law, even though the majority of Iowans thought it went too far. (The Iowa Supreme Court struck it down but recently reversed itself.)
Now the Legislature likely will pass another one just like it, or one that’s even more restrictive, despite the fact that 57% of Iowans had hoped Roe v. Wade would remain intact.
So, why would Republicans go against the majority? Because that’s where the money is. According to legal historian Mary Ziegler, anti-abortion groups worked hard to gut campaign-finance laws. Now they spend millions of dollars on candidates whom they can count on to disregard women’s rights.
BEWARE: These groups and their candidates will spread myths about abortion, as always, to get support from single-issue voters.
Myth: Human life begins at conception, so abortion is murder. This depends on one’s religious views. For Jews, life begins at the first breath, at birth, when an individual is ensouled. Most Muslims believe ensoulment occurs at four months. Nearly all agree a woman’s life should take precedence over that of the fetus. To legislate abortion based on conservative Christian theory is to deny freedom of religion.
Myth: The “adoption option” is a simple choice. Most women believe adoption would be an emotionally painful process, so few consider it, according to research reported in Women’s Health Issues. Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy to term is abusive. Meanwhile, many children age out of the foster care system without being adopted.
Myth: Fetuses experience pain during the first trimester. The nervous system-brain connection doesn’t develop to that point until about 26 weeks, many studies have shown. Fake scientific organizations, such as “The American College of Pediatrics,” claim otherwise.
Myth: “Innocent” lives are more deserving than adult lives. Have you ever known a fetus to care for a family, have a job, attend school, or volunteer for a charitable organization?
Myth: Abortion causes psychological damage: The internet is rife with websites from anti-abortion organizations — such as afterabortion.org, LifeNews.com, liveaction.org, hili.org, and glozine.com — that claim this is the case. But the American Psychological Association states, “Scientific research from around the world shows having an abortion is not linked to mental health issues, but restricting access is.”
Myth: Abortion increases the risk of breast cancer, infertility, and even death. The American Cancer Society states, “Scientific research studies have not found a cause-and-effect relationship between abortion and breast cancer.” As long as one has a safe abortion, the risk of infertility is virtually nonexistent, so the World Health Organization does not list it as a cause of infertility. An article in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology concluded: “The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion.”
Myth: Everyone should be able to keep their pants on unless they’re ready to have kids: Nearly anyone who’s ever been an adolescent, thought they were in love, or believed they had adequate protection would dispute that.
