The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “the people and their elected representatives” in each state should decide how to handle abortion.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Iowa’s 3.15 million citizens could get together and come to a decision that suits everyone? Or, at the very least, if our representatives would follow what the majority wants?

Becky Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. Her email address is bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

