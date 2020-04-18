I hope COVID-19’s silver lining will be a greater appreciation for things that really matter, as opposed to those of advertisers. Time spent with a spouse or child is infinitely more precious than owning some “thing.” Those who have succumbed to the Gospel of Wall Street might yet again realize and repent of their forgetfulness. People are more important than things!
Many essential workers, people who care and provide for their families, receive only a pittance compared to what their employers make. My prayer is that working people will rise in solidarity from the lock-down to demand their right to just compensation.