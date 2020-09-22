Since I commented two times on the Loras College website without a reply, I will publicly pose my questions on the Telegraph Herald page. The removal of the statue of Bishop Loras has repercussions that are sincere from those holding him in respect.
Now Wikipedia lists him as slave owner in addition to an educator. Questions arise such as how and why he acquired Marie Louise in Alabama. Funds from her service should be revealed because the income could be a pittance rather than a substantial amount to support ministries. His treatment of her would reflect compassion since 17 of his family members were guillotined in France.
Since the Bishop’s character is being questioned and judged, I want to plea on behalf of his defense. Let’s not forget the positive contributions he made in the tri-state area. Let us restore his name, even without a visible statue.