The health care landscape has changed fundamentally in the past three years. Facing the COVID-19 pandemic was an extraordinary challenge and our team rose to the occasion without hesitation. Now we are all dealing with the financial and staffing challenges from a two-year battle with COVID. This period is referred to as the “aftershock.” Through it all, one thing remains the same. Our doctors help each person live their best life.

Whether it is an in-person visit or a telehealth appointment, a routine physical or something more urgent, doctors are there to ensure you get the answers you need and today they deserve our thank you!

Recommended for you

Bob Ritz is CEO and president of MercyOne. Dr. Hijinio Carreon is chief medical executive of MercyOne.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.