When Jan Hess was honored with the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award for 1996, the accolade followed achievements that were many, varied and significant. We remember her fondly and reflect on her efforts after her death last week at the age of 84.

The First Citizen Award recognizes achievement, leadership and a commitment to make a significant contribution to the tri-state community and its people. Hess met all the criteria well.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

