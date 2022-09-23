When Jan Hess was honored with the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award for 1996, the accolade followed achievements that were many, varied and significant. We remember her fondly and reflect on her efforts after her death last week at the age of 84.
The First Citizen Award recognizes achievement, leadership and a commitment to make a significant contribution to the tri-state community and its people. Hess met all the criteria well.
In addition to her professional responsibilities as personnel administrator for Dubuque County, she served as volunteer chair of the county’s Sesquicentennial Commission culminating with Iowa’s 150th birthday observances.
But her leadership and service were not confined to 1996.
Hess served as management chair of Dubuque Area Labor Management Council, served on the Mercy Health Center board, was a past president of Dubuque Area Congregations United and a board member of Dubuque Community Food Pantry.
And she served as a member of the board of Substance Abuse Services Center. Her affiliation with that organization was particularly significant. In the 1970s, alcoholism nearly made Hess’ subsequent achievements an impossibility. It’s inspiring that she got help and went on to become not only a positive member but a leader in the community.
A heartful thank-you to Hess for serving the community so well and inspiring others along the way.
When a grassroots community event sees hundreds of people pulling together each year to raise money to help fight life-threatening illness impacting children, that’s a valiant and meaningful effort.
When that effort raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, that nice idea moves into the stratosphere on the scale of impressive.
Such is the case with Research for the Kids, inspired by Sarah Reiss’ battle with brain cancer, which took her life at 22, and Matthew Wessels, a young family member of the Reiss family who was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that will require lifelong monitoring. Family members turned their pain and grief into an effort to contribute to medical research in a big way.
This year, that local event supporting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital raised $344,110. Since 2009, the generous donations of Research for the Kids’ supporters have given nearly $2.5 million to the cause, raised through a poker run, affiliated auctions and other efforts.
Hearty hugs and high-fives to the Research for the Kids organizers, volunteers and donors for turning tragedy into triumph in supporting the children’s hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.
There’s nothing like civic-minded young people to restore your faith in the next generation, and students at three area high schools have proven to be thusly engaged.
Central Community School in Elkader, Marquette Catholic High School in Bellevue and Clayton Ridge High School in Guttenberg received the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, given to schools in which at least 90% of the eligible students are registered to vote. It’s a great recognition to claim the award, named in honor of Catt, an Iowan who was a leader in the fight for women’s suffrage and helped secure passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
Given our country’s abysmal voter turnout in most elections, it’s great to see these high school students making a serious effort to engage in the political process and appreciate the right and privilege of voting. Cheers to the students of Marquette, Clayton Ridge and Guttenberg — great examples of citizenship for all schools to emulate.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
