Having married a Catholic and now being the only Protestant in a household of six, I’ve learned a few things in the past 20 years.

One of those things I’ve learned is how to bake really good macaroni and cheese during Lent. Like many families, we don’t eat meat on Ash Wednesday and the following Fridays leading up to Easter.

Recommended for you

Reeder, a staff writer for Illinois Times, can be reached at sreeder@illinoistimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.