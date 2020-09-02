Once again, a Black man in Kenosha was shot by a White cop, in front of innocent children.
NBA players have walked out of the playoff games in protest, outraged over the shooting of another Black man.
My question: Are you equally outraged every time a Black man kills another Black man on the streets, such as Chicago? Doesn’t appear so, not if no cops or Whites are involved. Is something burned or protested for every one of those lives?
Were you equally outraged when, on Aug. 9, when 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot in the head by a Black man in front of his two sisters? Again, more innocent children.
Blacks aren’t the only ones who die for unjust reasons. How about equal justice for all people. Aren’t we all entitled to that? Let’s stop the carnage across the board!