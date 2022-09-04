Congress took steps to promote gun safety when it passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June, but we can do more without violating Second Amendment rights.
First, we need to challenge our assumptions about “bad guys” getting guns no matter what laws we pass and “good guys” needing guns for protection.
In 2020, 45,222 people died of gunshot wounds. Some 54% of those deaths were suicides. Were those 24,292 folks “bad guys,” or were they lost souls who had a gun within easy reach? What about the 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot his sister in the head? And can we say that everyone who committed one of the 19,384 murders by gun was, unequivocally, a “bad guy?” Maybe some of them were disaffected youths or others who previously would have used their fists in an act of anger or revenge without taking a life.
Of the 71 mass shootings (in which three or more people were killed) that have occurred since 2012 and for which police know how the firearm was obtained, 38 guns, or 85%, were obtained legally. Only five were illegal, according to Mother Jones.
Not many “good guys” shoot “bad guys.” According to the Harvard School of Public health, the use of guns for self-defense is rare and is “not any more effective at preventing injury than other protective actions.” Furthermore, “few criminals are shot by decent law-abiding citizens.” Stopping “bad guys” is why we hire police officers.
We need to use other ways to protect ourselves against violence.
Federal law still allows citizens to own fully automatic guns made before 1986; assault pistols, rifles, and shotguns; kits to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons; and high capacity magazines (those holding more than 10 rounds). The definition of assault weapons varies, but the U.S. Department of Justice said they are “semi-automatic firearms with a large magazine of ammunition that were designed and configured for rapid fire and combat use.” Most were outlawed in 1994 under the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, but the law expired in 2004. Someone who’s experienced with shooting them can fire up to 45 rounds per minute, because the next round is immediately fed into the chamber. Usually they take 30-round capacity magazines and are highly accurate.
Assault weapons are used in most mass shootings, which are becoming increasingly common.
But most homicides are committed with handguns, within close range. The law mentioned above took steps toward reducing these homicides by beefing up background checks for people 18 to 21 years of age, restricting gun ownership for domestic violence offenders who aren’t married to their partners, as well as those who are married, giving states incentives to pass red-flag laws, whereby police or family members can petition courts to temporarily remove guns from individuals considered dangerous, and providing some aid for mental health programs.
Lawmakers can do more by passing a national red-flag law; banning assault weapons (as defined by the Justice Department), as well as high-capacity magazines and conversion kits; and requiring gun owners to not only obtain a permit to own a gun, but also to register it so law enforcement can trace weapons used in crimes and to be trained and licensed. These measures wouldn’t have an immediate impact, but over time they would.
If you want to own a gun, get appropriate documents, fold them up, put them in your wallet next to your driver’s license and exercise your right to bear arms.
