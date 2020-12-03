When I was a small child, I often looked under the bed before turning out the light. Against the wishes of my parents, I had watched a horror movie about alien creatures that had attacked our planet and taken up residence in tunnels just below the earth’s surface. Although they walked comically as if they had a frying pan glued to the back of their pants, I wanted to make sure these subterranean beings had not waddled under my bed in the dark.
When we are adults, darkness still gives us pause. And darkness is not only the absence of light, but it is also the presence of doubt. Dr. Fauci and other experts have warned of a “dark winter” ahead in our fight against the virus. On top of this real threat, a polarized citizenry has cast an imagined doubt — without evidence — on our electoral process. We find ourselves, if not looking under the bed, looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, alien or otherwise.
As the end of year approaches and the sun moves south for the winter, a natural darkness invades our lives. Sunlit evenings disappear. Sun-risen mornings shorten. Daylight’s bookends move closer to each other on the shelf.
As darkness descends, both real and imagined, we look for the light. We look for optimism. It can be found.
We can look to sunsets, daylight’s last hurrah. The end of day often brings fireworks to the western horizon, especially in winter. According to NOAA meteorologist Stephen Corfidi, the cooler, dryer air contains less color-filtering aerosols, so “we see colors in all their intensity.” We need a little more of the intensity of astonishment during these times to cut through the darkness.
It is around this time of day that I take my walk out at the park. On this day in late fall, the sun is setting in the west while a full moon rises in the east, a celestial merging of night and day. The horizon stretches from yesterday to tomorrow.
Orange and red maple leaves shine incandescently, as if illuminated from within. Softwoods will soon shed their leaves upon the forest floor, leaving the muted rustic oak leaves to hang on resiliently into winter.
As darkness descends, the woods come alive, enlivened by my senses and imagination. The trail ahead becomes a tapestry of sensory experiences. My feet feel the trail. My eyes explore the shadows. My ears hear a flock of geese yapping and flapping their way south. And the sun, tucked below the horizon, throws a final splash of light on the domed sky on its way out the door.
The people around us also shine light on the darkest of days. During this pandemic, we need each other, and social distancing will not separate us from our compassion. Teachers reach through virtual screens to help their students. Poll workers hold together the fragile fabric of democracy. Doctors and nurses carry the weight of our compassion in the fight against the virus.
I watched the launch of SpaceX Dragon on television; the flames of the Falcon 9 illuminated the night sky like a terrestrial sunrise. In the middle of a pandemic and political upheaval, the future still beckons. My daughter sent a video of my grandchildren watching the launch. I saw the face of the future in their luminous smiles.
There will be more dark days ahead. We can express our anger and frustration at pandemics and politics beyond our control. We can look under the bed for waddling creatures to assuage our worst fears. We can find the darkness of pessimism all around us. Or we can look for the light that can be found in the most unexpected places.