Dubuque is fortunate to be home to many valuable buildings that reflect our rich history. While incredible work is being invested in our downtown to revitalize and preserve these structures, there is potential for so much more.
One priority of Heritage Works is to raise awareness of what preservation is and why it is important for communities such as Dubuque.
Historic preservation is the conservation of materials and architectural elements in a historic structure. The goal of preservation is to revitalize historic, sometimes underutilized, buildings so that they can generate economic and cultural value as they once did. Preservation benefits cities in a variety of ways:
• Aesthetic. Historic architecture has unique design and charm that has stood the test of time. Revitalized historic buildings add character and authentic beauty to our streets, drawing in residents and tourists alike. Historic buildings define Dubuque’s distinctive brand.
• History. Historic buildings transport us to a different time period. Once these structures are gone, they are gone for good. Preserving historic architecture preserves the past so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come. This is the “feel good” part about preservation: saving places that connect us to our community’s history.
• Built to last. Old buildings were built to last for hundreds of years. Newer buildings, on the other hand, are not built in the same way with the same high-quality materials. It is not environmentally or financially responsible to demolish buildings with years of life left in them.
• Less waste. Demolition creates unnecessary waste and pollution, only to use up more raw materials, energy and funds on new buildings. It is much more sustainable to preserve materials and structures that already exist. For instance, demolitions result in millions of tons of historic building materials ending up in landfills every year. Instead of demolishing historic buildings, it is better to restore buildings and maintain historic character while reducing waste.
• Economic development. Historic preservation sparks economic growth. Rehabilitation work creates jobs and gives vacant or underutilized buildings a purpose. Rather than sitting unused, revitalized buildings attract people and generate income as commercial and residential spaces.
• Community authenticity. Preservation helps communities retain authenticity. Downtowns are a place for business activity, community events, art and culture, all of which stimulate economic growth and foster a sense of togetherness. Downtown experiences are tremendously enhanced when coupled with buildings and places that authentically connect us to our past. We know that younger generations desire authentic experiences. A vibrant, historic downtown plays a role in attracting and retaining a youthful, talented workforce.
As someone born and raised in Dubuque, I love seeing how our historic city has transformed over the years. With a bustling downtown, plenty of job opportunities and affordable housing, it was an easy decision for me to continue living here after college. The revitalization of our unique town has made it a lively and attractive place to live, work and play.
Investment in preservation sparks more investment and attracts jobs and people, making it an exciting time to live in a historic town. If we want to keep the momentum going, there needs to be continued investment by both the private and public sectors.
Individuals can get involved by advocating for preservation to lawmakers, urging them to support federal and state historic tax credits, supporting preservation organizations and practicing preservation techniques in their own homes. We need to save the places that matter.