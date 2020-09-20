If someone goes to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his tax returns from going public, you would assume he is hiding something.
Just like he hid the virus from the public.
Instead of saying the poor will move to the suburbs, why not raise the standard of living for these poor? Raise the minimum wage, give them health care they can afford. These are the ones who are waiting for America to get great again, although it always was great around the world until President Donald Trump took over.
Then there is Sen. Joni Ernst. If re-elected, she is going to help the farmer, the vets, the working man, the women of sexual abuse, she is going to bring back jobs from China (good luck with that) and she is going to take on the drug industry (I really like that one).
I thought if you represented a state you should at least live there, not spend all your time in D.C. I am just wondering what she has been doing the past five and one half years? Why didn’t she do all this then instead of hanging with her rich buddies in D.C.?
Yes, I am going to vote by mail, but I am not going to be an idiot and go down and break the law by trying to vote again to see if my ballot was counted like someone said people should do.