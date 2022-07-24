I’m writing in response to the TH opinion piece from Sunday, July 17, about the Dubuque Soccer Complex. I would like to refer to this piece of property as also the Dubuque Community Schools Cross Country Course — there is a small sign to the right of the driveway that states this fact. I have been a coach in the school district for 31 years now and have been a part of the Hempstead women’s cross country program since 1998.
I know we all call it the soccer complex, but it is also home to our home cross country course, and my concern is, where do school board members want us to compete and practice if they agree to sell this property to a group that isn’t going to keep it as a soccer complex or a cross country course?
There are three colleges that have teams, all three middle schools have cross country programs, plus two public high schools and one Catholic high school with a middle school program, so not only do you have soccer athletes but also a whole community of runners using this facility. Dubuque is home to some of the best runners in the state, and we are possibly facing the fact that we are losing our “home field” advantage — I don’t see football, baseball and softball coaches worrying about losing their home field advantage.
It’s not just a soccer complex. To many, it’s home to a cross country course.
