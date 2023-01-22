School Choice now on a fast track? Why is this a new wrinkle for a most important issue that could involve millions of dollars for taxpayers (TH Editorial, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023). And a potential loss of millions of dollars to the public schools?
I was on the Dubuque Community School Board for 13 years, and in each year our excellent public schools were woefully underfunded, as they are now. A 2.5% increase for next year is deplorable.
Speaker Pat Grassley created the Education Reform Committee with input by the House Rules and Administrations Committee who added rules to bypass the House’s tax and spending committees to consider major legislation, such as the governor’s plan to provide state funds to families choosing to enroll their children in private schools. (TH, January 18, 2023).
Can you keep up with all the fast-tracking? Unusual for a governor who often finds ways to slow down or stop major considerations.
How about stopping the state updates of COVID cases and even deaths? Why did she choose NOT to apply on time for millions of federal monies for child care or affordable housing? (Previous TH reporting, November 2022).
Why did Governor Reynolds groom many newly elected legislators who agree with this present school choice plan?
Keep following the ongoing saga of school choice and don’t blink. Governor Reynolds has learned to fast track. Why?
