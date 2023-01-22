School Choice now on a fast track? Why is this a new wrinkle for a most important issue that could involve millions of dollars for taxpayers (TH Editorial, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023). And a potential loss of millions of dollars to the public schools?

I was on the Dubuque Community School Board for 13 years, and in each year our excellent public schools were woefully underfunded, as they are now. A 2.5% increase for next year is deplorable.

