Japan and South Korea, increasingly powerful nations, have reached an important agreement with far-reaching positive implications. On March 16, Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan and Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea shared food and fellowship in a Tokyo restaurant, and reached remarkable understanding.

They agreed bilateral visits, suspended in 2018, will resume, reconfirmed sharing of intelligence information, and put an end to a rather charged, tense four-year trade dispute. They also agreed on sustained collaboration regarding security.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

