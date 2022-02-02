Sorry, an error occurred.
Here is why a flat tax — the same tax rate for everyone — may not appeal to everyone.
Here’s how the system works now: (Example: a progressive, graduated system, where taxpayers pay 10% on the first $10,000, and 20% on the next $10,000 to $20,000.)
Bob makes $10,000. At a 10% rate, he pays $1,000.
Sue makes $20,000. At a 20% rate, she also pays just 10%, $1,000, on the first $10,000, and $2,000 on the next $10,000 to $20,000, for a total of $3,000.
So, Bob pays 10%; Sue pays 15%.
However, let’s consider deductions.
For a $1,000 deduction, Bob gets back 10% or $100.
For the same $1,000 deduction, Sue gets back 20% or $200, since she figures her deduction at her higher top rate, not at her average rate of 15%.
Bob pays in at 10%, and gets his return back at 10%
Sue pays in at 15%, and gets her return back at 20%.
This is why poor Bob is at a tax disadvantage over rich Sue.
Further, what Bob’s mortgage deduction is on his little shack is nothing compared to what Sue gets on her mansion. Renters get nothing.
Flat tax: assuming no deductions or exemptions, would benefit everyone.
Further, eliminating tax breaks would diminish legal bribery (campaign contributions) corrupting lawmakers, left and right.
The 16th amendment to the Constitution in 1913 said nothing about a graduated income tax, just an income tax.
Taxes are either fair or equal; they can’t be both.
Capiche?