Mr. Gutierrez, the local brewery owner who believes that requiring masks is tyranny, needs to understand that governments require members of society to do all kinds of things. Wear pants, have brake lights in cars, wear seatbelts, carry a driving license with you when driving, shovel the sidewalk in front of your house, not grow marijuana, not smoke in bars ... I could list 500 things.
I am not sure if he knows this, but we are in the midst of A PANDEMIC! Close to 1 million of our fellow Americans will probably die — many unnecessarily. As a society, we are helpless until a vaccine is distributed unless we come together and do a few things such as wear a mask.
he best medical minds have determined, through the help of unequivocal data, that masks will help stop the spread of COVID. If you think this is tyranny, all I can do is shake my head and ask you to go talk to health care workers. They are swamped now and hospital admissions will soon double as cases have gotten out of control. Irresponsibility, selfish behavior and confident ignorance, while not the reason for all COVID cases, are driving this nightmare.
Mr. Gutierrez is quite enamored with the quote “Tyranny anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere.” It is a great quote, but he needs to save it for real tyranny, not mask wearing during a pandemic.